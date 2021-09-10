U’khand Logs 20 Fresh Covid Infections, No Fatality In 48 Hrs

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 10, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,187 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 20 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,415 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state dropped to 319 (323, if yesterday’s data are to be believed). The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 48 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State went up to 6,064. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 28. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State rose to 95.99%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.49%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortynine days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.96%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. Districts Chamoli and Haridwar reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases each, whereas Almora and Champawat followed with 3 each. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Bageshwar and Nainital, 1 each in Dehradun and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.