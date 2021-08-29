U’khand Logs 16 Fresh nCoV Infections In 24 Hrs, No Fatality

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 29, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,910 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 16 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,143 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 335. The state's toll remained static at 7,380 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 7. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.53%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtyeight days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.57%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 7 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 3. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Pithoragarh and U S Nagar, 1 each in Almora and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi. (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 1 fresh infection was detected today—and not 0—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).