U’khand Gradually Inches Towards The Path Of Recovery On The Covid Front

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,261 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 19 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,521 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state marginally came down to 285. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 144 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State swelled to 6,066. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 26. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly went up to 96%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.58%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fiftythree days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.78%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Pithoragarh followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Rudraprayag, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 2 fresh infections were detected today—and not 1—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).