U’khand: Fresh nCoV Cases Continue To Outnumber Recoveries

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 26, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,843 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 25 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,090 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state further went up to 324. The state's toll remained static at 7,377 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 120 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 21. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.63%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtyfive days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.14% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.58%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh followed with 5 and 4. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Dehradun, 2 each in Chamoli and Haridwar, 1 Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi.