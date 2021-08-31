U’khand: Fewer Recoveries, More New Covid Cases; 6 Deaths Added Today

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 31, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,976 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 28 (against mammoth UP’s 19) fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,183 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 354 (in fact went up to 360, if yesterday’s data are any guide. Or, in other words, 6 active cases were eliminated following their deaths). UP has recorded 256 active cases today. Uttarakhand’s toll shot up to 7,387 as 6 more ‘oft-quoted Backlog deaths’ were added due to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. The well-known justification of the Health Department: ‘Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths have been submitted by the district today to State COVID-19 Control Room.’ Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 24. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.98%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.53%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% forty days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.16% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.22%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.05% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. Districts Dehradun and Nainital reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases each, whereas Pauri Garhwal followed with 4. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Almora and Chamoli, 2 U S Nagar, 1 each in Bageshwar, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.