U’khand: 3 Corona Cases Detected In Pithoragarh, State Covid-19 Control Room Unaware

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,894 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 19 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,136 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 326. The state's toll remained static at 7,380 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 14. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.56%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtyseven days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.11% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.66%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 3 each. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag, 1 each in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.The above description, however, fails to take note of the fact that 3—and not 1—cases were detected in Pithoragarh, and that too caused by more dangerous Delta Plus, as the following report filed by our correspondent from Pithoragarh reveals. He writes:The Corona Delta Plus variant has also knocked in the Pithoragarh frontier district of Uttarakhand. The Delta Plus variant has been confirmed in three people found infected in the past. After getting the information, the health department has become alert. On Friday, the CMO has issued a letter to the in-charge Dharchula CHC, in which he says that corona was confirmed in three people of Dharchula. These included two Indians and a Nepali citizen.The samples of these people were sent to NCDC Lab in New Delhi for identification of Delta Plus variant from Haldwani Lab. On August 24, in the samples of all three people, the Delta Plus variant of Corona has been confirmed to be delta plus variant AY.12. The CMO Dr H C Pant has asked the medical in-charge to take necessary steps for prevention of Delta Plus variant. He has asked to trace the people who came in contact with the three and take samples of all the family members.This instance leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures