Tula’s International School Holds 6th Annual Sports Day

The 6th Annual Sports Day Meet was organized by Tula's International School within the school premises today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was the renowned Indian Freestyle Wrestler Sakshi Malik, while the Special Guests were Indian Freestyle Wrestler Satyawart Kadiyan and Retired Indian Athlete Bhim Singh.The overall championship trophy was presented to Trojan House while the runners-up trophy was awarded to Olympion House. Spartan House was declared as the Best March Past House and the Best Discipline House award was given to Titan House.The Sports Meet commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest, followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony and flag hoisting. During the occasion, the BJMC lab of Tula's Institute was also inaugurated.Later, Director of Tula's International School Raunak Jain declared the opening of the 6th Annual Sports Day Meet.Addressing the students, Chief Guest Sakshi Malik said, “I am extremely happy and proud to see the performance of the students during the day. Sports activities at the school level provide a good platform for students to showcase their hidden talent." She is a renowned Indian Freestyle Wrestler, Bronze Medal winner at Olympics 2016, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee 2016, and Padma Shri Awardee 2017.Sakshi inspired the students to uphold sportsmanship and pursue sporting activities throughout their lives while keeping fit. The Special Guest & Indian Freestyle Wrestler, Silver Medalist Commonwealth Games 2014 & Arjuna Awardee 2017, Satyawart Kadiyan, emphasized the importance of indulging in sports and inspired the students to remain fit and take up sports with a passion to lead a holistic life.The program saw several sports activities including, the Horse-Riding Show, Junior Boys & Girls 100-meters Race, Senior Boys & Girls 200-meters Race, Taekwondo Special Show, Yoga, Senior Boys 4×100-meters Relay Race, Aerobics, Pyramid Formation by Boys and House-wise Tug of Wars.Retired Indian Athlete, Arjuna Awardee 1967 & Gold Medalist at 5th Asian Games 1966, Bhim Singh, highly appreciated each sports star and applauded the visionary element of the school, which nurtures and develops the students' potential in the sports field.Later during the day, a prize distribution ceremony was also conducted, wherein the winners were awarded trophies and certificates by the Chief Guest present on the occasion.The program concluded with a closing speech by the Chairman of Tula’s Group, Sunil Kumar Jain, who congratulated the students and teachers for executing the sports meet successfully.A vote of thanks was presented by Vijay Sobhani. Also present on the occasion were the Prinicipal Shaline Sharma, Sangeeta Jain, Vice Principal Raman Koushal, among others.