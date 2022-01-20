Tula’s Institute Holds North East Freshers' Meet 2022

Tula’s Institute hosted an annual Freshers' Meet for the students from North East today. A total of 120 students from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Shillong, and Mizoram were invited to be a part of this convention. The Chief Guest present on the occasion was the Executive Director of Tula's Institute, Silky Jain Marwah, whereas the Guest of Honour was Vice President of Tula's Institute, Raunak Jain.Several cultural performances were held to celebrate the occasion. Students also showcased their talent through traditional dance and music, ramp walks, and much more. During the day, several competitions and rounds were also held for Mr & Miss Freshers.Nzanthung Tsopoe from Nagaland of the B.Tech EEE branch was awarded the Mr Fresher title, while Priyanka Mehta from Assam of MBA branch won the Miss Fresher title.Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of Tula’s Institute Raunak Jain said, “Every year, Tula’s Institute holds an annual fresher meet to make the students from North East feel comfortable and have a stronger sense of their community. A council has been appointed to guide the students with issues such as accommodation, transport, and other sensitive issues.” During the meet, the Manager of North East student affairs, Deepak Bahuguna, said, “The Freshers' Meet gives us a chance to make sure that the juniors get to know their seniors and can contact them when they have problems. Our only aim is to make sure that the freshers feel more comfortable.”