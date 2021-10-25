Training On Para Taxonomy At FRI

A five days training on Para-taxonomy is being organized by Forest Research Institute, Dehradun from 25-10-2021 to 29-10-2021 for the local residents (25 no.)of Gangotri-Govind and Darma-Byans valley. It is part of UNDP SECURE Himalaya project which is being implemented through Uttarakhand Forest Department. The chief guest of the program Sh. R. P. Singh, I.F.S., Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division inaugurated the program and apprised the participants about their responsibilities and rights in the ecology of the inaccessible Himalayan region. He also emphasized on the contribution of the snow leopard to the ecology of the upper Himalayan region.The special guest of the program Sh.Ranjan Kumar Mishra, I.F.S., Additional Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Nodal Officer, Secure Himalaya Project encouraged the trainees for participation in the program. He, further, said that Para-taxonomist has the similar role in biodiversity conservation as Para-military in the security of the country.Dr. Anup Chandra, Head, Forest Botany Division, welcomed the guests and briefed about the program. He informed that various important topics such as method of plant collection and importance of herbarium, mushrooms and diseases, butterflies diversity, nursery techniques, People Biodiversity Register etc. will be covered. Smt. Aparna Pandey, State Project Officer, UNDP, briefly described the various aspects of the Secure Himalya project. On this occasion, abook based on the success story of the trained people from the workshops organized earlier, was also released. In the end, Dr. Praveen Kumar Verma, Scientist, Forest Botany Division, presented vote of thanks.