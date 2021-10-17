: Guru Manish , the founder of Shuddhi Ayurveda, believes that traditional Indian foods need to be adopted to remain healthy. Guru Manish said that the kind of wheat & rice we are eating is genetically modified and these have completely changed. Eating such wheat and rice over a prolonged period of time at all meals of the day , is impacting on height gain of children, the weight gain is also not happening in the right proportion and sexual diseases have increased. Fertility in women has also gone down. In contrast to wheat and rice Millets have the highest amount of fiber. The fiber content is 1.5 percent in wheat, 0.2 percent in rice, and 12.5 percent in millets. The major reason for stomach diseases, genetic disorders and increase in sugar in India is the excessive use of wheat and rice in food.Guru Manish further said that instead of wheat and rice, millets like Kangni, Hari Kangni, Sanwa, Kodo and Kutki, can be included in the diet not only to remain healthy, but also to avoid many diseases. These are our basic cereals, while neutral millets include bajra, ragi, gram, jowar and maize. Millets are capable of keeping the body healthy and disease free, because they are rich in calcium, phosphorus, iron, protein and minerals etc.Guru Manish explained that millets or coarse grain crops are natural. Chemicals are not sprayed on them. Their genes have also not been changed. If we include nutritious millets alternately in our diet, the problem of diabetes could be reduced within a week or two, and blood pressure also comes under control within two to four weeks. Serious cancer patients get benefits in two to four months.Guru Manish said, “Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the three conditions in Ayurveda. If someone's Vata becomes irritable, then joint pain occurs. Violation of Pitta leads to blood infection, liver disease and diabetes. Asthma, shortness of breath, cold, and cough occur when Kapha worsens. Millets are easy to digest and can also improve the level of probiotics in the body.”Guru Manish has established HIIMS (Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences) Nature Care Centers in various cities of North India these include - Derabassi, Zirakpur, Chandigarh, Patiala and Delhi. There is a facility of cashless treatment for government employees. Ayush insurance card holders also get the facility of treatment.HIIMS Clinics do not provide medicines, but help patients make lifestyle changes to treat various diseases like diabetes, BP, liver, respiratory and kidney problems, and joint pain. Meals prepared from millets are served at the HIIMS Centers. As herbal medicine, a decoction (Kaarha) prepared from Guava, Pipal and Giloy leaves is given to the patients. Positive thinking is also promoted along with yoga and meditation. In this way, 90 percent of the patients are cured. The remaining 10 percent of the patients require therapies like Ayurveda, Naturopathy or Panchakarma for further treatment.