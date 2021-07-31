Tiny U’khand Pushes Behind Mammoth UP In Daily Covid Cases Again

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 31, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,139 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 38(!) fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. (If yesterday’s data are taken as genuine, the daily cases must have been 116—department’s justification ‘Positive Cases and Recovered Data reconciled with district US Nagar’). This is against sprawling Uttar Pradesh’s 32. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,108 cured and recovered patients (again a fictitious figure compared to yesterday’s data), while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 632 (must have been 627). The state's toll remained static at 7,362 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037 for the fourth day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 56. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly rose to 95.90%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.37%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% nine days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.15% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.34%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Chamoli and Pithoragarh followed with 5, 5 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Haridwar and Nainital, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 1 each in Bageshwar, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.