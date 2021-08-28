Sugar Factories In Uttarakhand Owe Dues Worth Rs 231.45 Cr To Sugarcane Growers

Sugar mills in Uttarakhand owe sugarcane growers dues worth Rs 231.45 crore, the state assembly was informed on Friday.This was stated by sugarcane development minister Yatishwaranand in the assembly in reply to a question by BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal. Iqbalpur sugar mill owes sugarcane growers an amount of Rs 179.30 crore, Libbarhedi sugar mill Rs 18.83 crore and Laksar sugar mill Rs 33.32 crore, the minister said. —PTI