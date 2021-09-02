Scindia Writes To Chief Ministers Of Tripura & Uttarakhand

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation has written to Chief Ministers of Tripura and Uttarakhand, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the respective states. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.While writing to, Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Scindia, underscored following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:48 acres of land is required at Agartala Airport for Runway extension and relocation of Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR).Further, 50.5 acres of land at Kamalpur Airport and 75 acres of land at Kailashahar Airport are required for development of these airports for civilian aircraft operations (ATR 72 type aircraft).Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in state:243 acres of land is required at Dehradun for Runway extension, establishment of New Terminal Building and other allied infrastructure.For development of heliports at Almora, Haldwani, Haridwar, Joshimath, Ramnagar, Mussoorie, Nainital and Dharchula, an amount of Rs. 8.44 crores each has been allocated. These are required to be upgraded by the State Government.An amount of Rs. 0.36 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).