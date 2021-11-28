School Supplies Drive Held For Underprivileged Kids

In order to help underprivileged children kick-start their educational journeys and write brighter futures for themselves, Neki Bazaar in association with the FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter conducted a 'School Supplies Donation Drive' at Bhauwala, Dehradun today.A total of 40 children were provided with a school bag which included a notebook, drawing book, pen, pencil, sharpener, eraser, pencil box, lunch box, crayons, mask, and sanitizer.Speaking about the drive, Zenmay Negi said, "The drive acted as positive reinforcement and also encouraged the underprivileged children to take education seriously. The main objective of conducting this drive was to provide resources that otherwise would not be made available by the families of these children, because of their financial situation." The donation drive was joined by Rama Srivastava Khan, Kurban Ali, Helica, Puneet, Sita Negi, Arjun Negi, Suresh Negi, Mohita, Geeta, and Meera Mishra Neki Bazaar is a Dehradun-based NGO that aims to help and support the underprivileged people of our society.