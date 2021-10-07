SC Permits Girls To Appear In Exam For Rashtriya Indian Military College In Dehradun

Days after induction of girls in NDA, the Supreme Court on Thursday permitted female candidates to appear in the examination for Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, scheduled to be held on December 18, saying the Centre has walked a mile and should walk a step ahead. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul directed the Centre to issue necessary modified advertisement in this regard within two days without changing the schedule. "We put to the Additional Solicitor General that the respondent has walked a mile and should walk a step ahead. We do believe that six months is more than enough for a disciplined organisation like the respondent to arrange their affairs. The apex court made it clear that this would be applicable insofar as the is concerned. However, with regard to the Rashtriya Military Schools, the process will begin with the academic session 2022-2023.The top court perused the affidavit filed on behalf of the Union of India in pursuance of its order dated September 22, 2021 and said, "Dehors the niceties, the fact is that all boys schools were going to turn into co- education institutions, is something the respondent has accepted." It will have its own ramifications in terms of infrastructure and personal requirements, the court said."The one caveat we have is that what is being proposed is that the entrance examination scheduled in June, 2022 will be permitted to be taken by the girls resulting in their entry in January 2023 and periodically the strength would increase with a schedule given up to January, 2028," the bench said. The bench said the manner and how it has to be implemented, "we leave to the respondent".The matter is now listed for next hearing on January 18, 2022.At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh that preparations for the December 18, 2021 exam were already at an advanced stage.Bhati sought the nod from the bench to allow entry of girls into the RIMC and Rashtriya Military School for the year beginning from January 2023 and not June 2022.The bench, however, refused to accept the submission and said that six months time was more than enough for preparations to be made for the induction of girls for the June 2022 session."You are effectively postponing everything, why do you want to postpone for a year? You will have six months", the bench said.The ASG told the bench that October 30, 2021 is the last date for submission of applications and the exam is scheduled for December 18, 2021.The apex court , however, said "we are not saying that there are no difficulties".The top court had earlier directed the Centre to file an affidavit within two weeks on the issue of induction of girls to RIMC in Dehradun saying the issue cannot be delayed further.The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Kailas Udhavrao More who has raised the issue of entry of girls to the RIMC Dehradun.Earlier in July, the apex court had said as far as RIMC is concerned, it is stated that it is a 99 years old institution which will complete 100 years next year."The question is whether it completes its 100 years with gender neutrality or not!" the top court had said. —PTI