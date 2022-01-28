SaveLIFE Foundation & IIT Roorkee Sign MoU To Improve Road Safety In India

SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), an award-winning non-profit organization committed to improving road safety and emergency care, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Roorkee to expand the effective implementation and measurement of road safety projects across India.The MoU will cover implementation and impact assessment of SLF’s on-ground projects, collaborating on research studies, conducting knowledge sessions and training students and scholars in latest road safety practices.On this occasion, Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, said, “As we scale up our Zero-Fatality Corridor model to dozens of highways across India in partnership with the Government of India, our collaboration with IIT-Roorkee will enable us to develop innovative solutions to peculiar road safety challenges and help develop more talent in this space for a better and safer tomorrow.”SLF’s Zero-Fatality Corridor project is credited with reducing road accident deaths by over 50% on the National Highway 48 in Maharashtra and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Talking about the collaboration Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said,“Our partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation will enable both partners to make more impactful interventions on the ground. It will also help IIT Roorkee expand its perspective on road safety.”The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO SaveLIFE Foundation, and Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee in the presence of Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. S.K Ghosh, Head of Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Roshan Jose, Senior Manager Projects, SaveLIFE Foundation and Prof. Indrajit Ghosh, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee on 28th January 2022.