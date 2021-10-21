Sakhiyan Club Holds Navratri, Karwa & Diwali Celebrations

Dehradun-based ladies organization Sakhiyan Club hosted Navratri, Karwa, and Diwali celebrations at Hotel Ajanta today. The program commenced with the welcome note and lamp lighting by the President of the club, Seema Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, and Treasurer Nimisha Jain.The show commenced with the Diwali Queen Competition, wherein Renu Jain, Aradhna Singhal, and Veena Jain were announced as the winners while Mangla was announced as the guest entry winner. This was followed by Karwa Queen Competition wherein Neeru Gupta, Pushpa Kukreja and Rekha Pundir stood as winners. In the Karwa Queen Competition, Akansha stood as the winner in the Guest Entry.The event was managed by Taruna Singhal, Mridula Rastogi, Madhu Singla, Poonam Jain & Shivli Goel. The event conveners were Raj Shipley & Taruna Singhal. During the program, members of the club decked up in beautiful attire gave several dandiya performances. The dance performances were held on various Garba songs such as 'Garbe ki Raat', 'Chogada', Udi Udi Jaaye', 'Nagada Sang Dhol', Kesariyo Rang', 'Dholida', among others.A group dandiya competition was also held during the day wherein Usha Bansal and group stood as first winners while the second and third positions were bagged by Meenu & group and Seema goyal & group respectively.Apart from the performances, the members enjoyed doing the Karwa shopping from the stalls displayed at the event.The program concluded with a Thali competition, wherein all the ladies decorated their Karwa thali beautifully. The winners of the competition were Neeru Goyal, Usha Bansal, Neeru Gupta, and Meenu Jain. The gifts were sponsored by Poonam Jain & Shivli Goel.