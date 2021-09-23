Sakhiyan Club Celebrates Janmashtami Mahotsav

Dehradun-based Sakhiyan Club - Friendship Dil Se celebrated Janmashtami Mahotsav with much pomp and fervour at Hotel City Star today. The program commenced with the welcome note and lamp lighting by the President, Sakhiyan Club, Seema Jain and Secretary, Sangeeta Jain.The major attraction of the program was 'Dance Drama', wherein Seema Jain, Veena Agarwal, Sangeeta Jain, Nimisha Jain, Rashmi Jain, Monika Jain, and Ritu Goel gave dance performances portraying Krishna life journey from birth till Radha-Krishna Raasleela.Following this, a 'Jodi Competiton' was also held, wherein Anu Jain & Manju Jain portrayed Krishna & Rukmani, Babita Gupta & Bhakti Kapoor portrayed Meera & Krishna, Mohini Mehta & Anita Gupta portrayed Radha & Krishna, Sarika & Meenu portrayed Krishna & Lalita, Shivani & Shikha portrayed Subhadra & Krishna, and Anchal & Archana portrayed Krishna & Radha. The winners of this category were Sarika & Meenu.During the program, several dance performances were held on various folk songs of Janamashtmi by Rekha Pundir, Shradha, and other members. The members gave dance performances on songs like Radha Kaise Na Jale, Woh Kisna Hai, Go Go Govinda, Govinda Aala Re Aala, and many more.Another attraction of the program was the 'Matki Competition', wherein Renu Jain, Mamta Bhatia, Sonika Agarwal, Alka Walia, Sangeeta Gupta, Reena Jain, Preeti Goyal, Bindu Goyal, Rinki Goyal, and Namrata Jindal were declared winners.Later during the program, a 'Kanha Decoration Competition' was organised, during which Manju Jain, Neeta Dhawan, Tanisha Jain, Rashmi Jain, Archana Goyal, Arpita Gupta, Nidhi Agarwal, Surekha Gupta, Anu Jain, and Anchal Malhotra stood as winners.The event was managed by Renu Agarwal, Manju Harnal, Nidhi Malhotra and Rashmi Jain. The event decoration was done by Alokita Jain.Present during the occasion were Treasurer Nimisha Jain, Manju Jain, Anu Jain, Neeta Agarwal, Vinita Gautam, Seema Panwar, Mamta Bhatia and Taruna Singhal among many more.All the winners were presented with gifts at the end of the program.