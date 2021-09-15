Renovation Work Of Historical FRI Building

The main building of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun was constructed in the year 1929. Its construction was started in the year 1923 by the Central Public Works Department, Government of India. After the earthquake in Chamoli, Uttarakhand in the year 1999, some parts of this historic building had developed cracks. Apart from this, with the passage of time, problems of leakage, seepage etc. is also appearing in it. To deal with these problems Central Public Works Department with the help of C.B.R.I., Roorkee is initiating renovation work.