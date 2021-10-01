Rajnath Describes Dhami As Batsman Sent In For Last Over In T20

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match and expressed confidence that he will rise to the expectations of the people. "Using cricket terminology, I can say Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a 20-20 match. He is a wonderful batsman. People of Uttarakhand have pinned their hopes on him. I am confident that he will rise to their expectations," Singh, who was in Uttarakhand on Friday to unveil a statue and memorial of Veer Chandra Garhwali at the latter"s village Peethsain, said in a tweet. Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the "Peshawar kand" of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire at unarmed Pathans who were fighting for India"s freedom. —PTI