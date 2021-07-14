Rahul Holds Talks With Cong Leaders From Uttarakhand

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party leaders from Uttarakhand and is learnt to have have discussed poll strategy and preparedness ahead of assembly elections slated early next year.Sources said the party is likely to revamp the state PCC unit after the demise of CLP leader Indira Hridayesh. Among the leaders with whom Gandhi held discussions include former state chief minister Harish Rawat and PCC chief Pritam Singh. He is later learnt to have met former PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay and some other leaders.Gandhi had met party's in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav and some other leaders on Monday too.Among some of the leaders who are front-runners for a bigger role in the revamped organisation include Ganesh Godiyal, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri and Kishore Upadhyay.Sources said the Congress is looking for a popular Brahmin face in Uttarakhand to balance the caste equations. —PTI