PSA Oxygen Plant Is Underway In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A 'PSA Oxygen Plant' is being set up at AIIMS Rishikesh. In view of the third wave of corona , this plant will prove to be particularly beneficial in the treatment of Covid patients. It is expected that within a month the plant will start producing oxygen.

By DRDO, the work of setting up oxygen plant at AIIMS Rishikesh has been started. PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) technology based this plant will get 1000 liters of oxygen gas per minute round the clock. Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS told about this, that extensive preparations are being made to deal with the challenges of a possible third wave of Corona Infection. He said that at present, AIIMS has a liquid oxygen storage plant with a capacity of 30,000 liters, which is equivalent to 25 million liters of oxygen gas. Oxygen can be only stored in this plant. But from the new oxygen plant, now the production of oxygen gas will also start in the premises itself in AIIMS Campus. Professor Ravikant said that this plant is being set up by PM Care Fund to ensure oxygen supply as per the available oxygen beds and ICU in the hospital.

Professor UB Mishra, Dean Hospital Administration said that 64 ventilators can be operated at the same time at 15 liters per minute oxygen supply from PSA Oxygen Plant. Or through pipe channels, oxygen can be supplied round the clock at a total of 192 normal oxygen points. He told that 95 percent pure oxygen can be obtained from PSA oxygen plant.

According to the Department of Anesthesia of the institute, at present AIIMS requires 2 metric tonnes of oxygen per day for the treatment of patients. But if needed, 80 oxygen cylinders can be connected to the storage plant through control panels for backup. Apart from this, 566 oxygen cylinders of 7000 liters capacity and 950 oxygen cylinders of 2000 liters capacity are also available in AIIMS. Mukesh Singh, site representative of 'Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited', affiliated to NBCC was informed that the foundation work of PSA Oxygen Plant has started. It is expected that all civil and electrical related works will be completed during the next 2 weeks.