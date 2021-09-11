Progress Of Recoveries At Snail’s Pace, U’khand Clocks 24 New nCoV Cases

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,211 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 24 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,438 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state marginally swelled to 320. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 72 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same at 6,064. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 23. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.99%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.49%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fifty days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.13% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.10%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Uttarkashi reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Champawat and Dehradun followed with 6 and 5. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infections were detected today—and not 0—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).