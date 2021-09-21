Prof Rajwanshi ED, AIIMS Raebareli Takes Over Addl Charge Of Director AIIMS Rishikesh

Professor Arvind Rajwanshi Executive Director, AIIMS Rae Bareli has taken over the additional charge of post of Director AIIMS Rishikesh. During this, the Heads of Departments and senior officers of the institute welcomed the new director and apprised him of various information about the institute.After taking charge of AIIMS Rishikesh, Professor Rajwanshi got detailed information about the activities of the institute from senior officials. On this occasion, he said that various health facilities being provided by AIIMS would be reviewed and improved. Earlier, the officers of the institute, heads of departments, doctors, faculty members, etc. welcomed him on his arrival at AIIMS.Dr. Arvind Rajwanshi did his MBBS from the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) in 1977. He did MD Pathology from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh in the year 1981 and did MRCPathology in 1994 from Royal College of Pathologists, London. He did his Senior Residency from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and joined as a consultant in the same Institute. He was head of the Department of Cytology and Gynecological Pathology, PGIMER, Chandigarh from the year 2003 to January 2020. He has also been Dean (Research) and Dean (Academics) of PGIMER, Chandigarh till 23 March 2020. He joined as the Executive Director& CEO of AIIMS Rae Bareli from 23rd March 2020.On the occasion Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academics and other faculty members and officials were present.