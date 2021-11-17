Police Recovers Shells, Live Cartridges From Salman Khurshid's Vandalized House In Nainital

Nainital: Police team recovered seven shells and one live cartridge from Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house in Nanital which was vandalised by the mob, officials informed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the bullets were found from the ceiling and walls due to aerial firing.

"The forensic team that reached for investigation has recovered seven shells and one live cartridge, most of them due to firing inside the bungalow. Bullets have been found embedded in the ceiling and walls," Nilesh Anand Bharne Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) told ANI.

He told that along with identifying the accused who carried out this incident, the search for the absconding accused is going on.

Congress leader's house was vandalized and parts of it were also set on fire allegedly by mobs. This attack comes a few days after his new book on Ayodhya drew parallels between Hindutva and radical Islamist groups.

The Kumaun police have booked 21 people in connection with the vandalisation of the house of the former Union Minister.

Two Delhi lawyers have also filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week.

Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid.

The complaint alleges that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint said that the statement published in the said book is not only instigating and provoking but also stirring emotions among followers of the Hindu religion.

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year. —ANI