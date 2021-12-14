PM Mourns Demise Of Former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Harbans Kapoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Harbans Kapoor.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Mouring the demise, BJP chief J P Nadda said: “Anguished by the passing away of our senior party colleague and veteran legislator from Uttarakhand Harbans Kapoor Ji. His contribution in serving the society and strengthening the party in the state will always be remembered. My prayers with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah: “Senior Uttarakhand BJP leader and MLA from Dehradun Cantt, Harbans Kapoor’s whole life was dedicated to public service and organisation. He has made an invaluable contribution in strengthening BJP in Uttarakhand. His death is an irreparable loss to the BJP family. I express my condolences to his family and supporters.

In a series of tweets, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. “I have received the sad news of the demise of my senior colleague and former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, respected Harbans Kapoor ji this morning. Soft spoken Kapoor always lived life with simplicity.”

Winning the Assembly elections for eight times in a row proves Kapoor’s popularity, he said. The Chief Minister visited Kapoor’s residence to pay tribute to the departed leader.

—IANS