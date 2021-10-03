PM Modi's Visit To Uttarakhand A 'Good Sign': Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s visit to the state a "good sign" and said he was eagerly waiting for this moment. Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said the prime minister has a special attachment to the state, and it has seen unprecedented progress under the present dispensation at the Center. "Prime Minister Modi is the world"s tallest leader today. His coming to the "land of gods" (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We had been waiting for this very moment," said Dhami whose state will go to polls next year. Modi is scheduled to visit the state on October 7 and inaugurate an oxygen plant at the AIIMS in Rishikesh. Asked what he felt on being praised by Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Dhami said they are a source of inspiration to him and it only encourages him to take on more responsibility. Modi had on Saturday called Dhami "hard working" during an interaction with water committee members from a village near Mussoorie, while Singh called him a "strong batsman" on Friday and likened him to a T-20 pinch hitter sent in the death overs. Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand are "nationalist" and they are aware of the prestige the country has earned globally under Modi’s leadership. He said in his three-month long tenure he has striven to give something to people living in remote areas of the state and that he will keep on doing it. Dhami was made Uttarakhand chief minister in July after abrupt removal of his predecessors Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in a span of four months. PTI Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s visit to the state a "good sign" and said he was eagerly waiting for this moment. Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said the prime minister has a special attachment to the state, and it has seen unprecedented progress under the present dispensation at the Center. "Prime Minister Modi is the world"s tallest leader today. His coming to the "land of gods" (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We had been waiting for this very moment," said Dhami whose state will go to polls next year. Modi is scheduled to visit the state on October 7 and inaugurate an oxygen plant at the AIIMS in Rishikesh. Asked what he felt on being praised by Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Dhami said they are a source of inspiration to him and it only encourages him to take on more responsibility. Modi had on Saturday called Dhami "hard working" during an interaction with water committee members from a village near Mussoorie, while Singh called him a "strong batsman" on Friday and likened him to a T-20 pinch hitter sent in the death overs. Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand are "nationalist" and they are aware of the prestige the country has earned globally under Modi’s leadership. He said in his three-month long tenure he has striven to give something to people living in remote areas of the state and that he will keep on doing it. Dhami was made Uttarakhand chief minister in July after abrupt removal of his predecessors Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in a span of four months. PTI