PM Modi To Inaugurate Oxygen Plant At AIIMS Rishikesh On October 7

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an oxygen plant at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on October 7, informed sources close to the developments.On the same day, the Prime Minister will complete 20 years of his service in public office since he took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001."Prime Minister will inaugurate an oxygen plant at AIIMS, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also assist the Prime Minister," sources told ANI.Sources in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier told ANI that the party has planned a series of events to mark the occasion. Cleaning of rivers in the country as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission will be a part of the day's plan, sources had informed."Gurudwaras across the country will perform 'Ardas' for the long life of PM Modi and langar will be organised as a part of 'Seva Samarpan'. Many Sikh committees have already done so in some part of the nation," a source in BJP had stated.BJP national president JP Nadda had launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. BJP has already started gearing up for it and Prime Minister's visit to the state makes it even more important. —ANI