Passing Out Parade At ITBP Mussoorie On 8th August Passing Out Parade At ITBP Mussoorie On 8th August

Fri, 6 Aug 2021 1628263030780
Dehradun (The Hawk): ITBP Academy, Mussoorie is going to hold a passing out parade for the 53 Gazetted Officers at Parade Ground, ITBP Academy Mussoorie on 8th August 2021.
The Hon'ble Chief Minister Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami & Director General, ITBP, Sh S S Deswal will grace the occasion. You are welcome to cover the event.
