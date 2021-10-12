Online Training On Dev Of Agroforestry Practices For Livelihood Generation

Population growth is increasing in the country at a rapid rate and there is an urgent need to accelerate agricultural growth with forestry to address issues on food security, nutrition adequacy, rural income generation, employment, environment and poverty. Due to the wood and food demand of the country there is a need to encourage and evolve suitable agroforestry practices on farmland. The tree farming is ecologically as well as economically more viable than traditional agricultural practices. To minimize these demands, agroforestry is a dire need of today and the economy of farmers may be improved and ecological balance in nature may also be established. Before application of effective practices on agroforestry on farmland, there is a requirement of awareness and technical knowhow.Keeping in view, the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun was organized a 2 days online training from 11th- 12th October, 2021 on "Development of Agroforestry Practices for Livelihood Generation" for Farmers, NGOs, SHGs personnel and other stakeholders from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh at FRI Dehradun under the sponsorship of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, New Delhi. Wherein 34 participants from various above categories of these states are participated in the training.Smt. Richa Misra IFS, Head, Extension Division gave the welcome address. While welcoming the participants and the Chief Guest, she also said that the participants shall not only learn or improve their skills with our subject experts but they will gain new experience in the field of agroforestry and about new technologies.Shri A.S. Rawat IFS, Director General, ICFRE and Director, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun inaugurated the online training on 11th October, 2021. In his inaugural address he emphasized that there is a lot of scope of agroforestry as the above states is rich in basic resourced required for agroforestry practices. He also mentioned that if agroforestry promoted these states as per their specific needs, there will be lot of opportunities for livelihood and income generation and farmers will get proper price of their agroforestry produce with good climatic environment. He said that the agroforestry species and their practices developed by FRI, Dehradun to be transferred to different stakeholders through Lab to Land processes in these states and if any query about agroforestry can meet the solution any time through our Vaniki Helpline number.The anchoring of the programme was done by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division and concluded training programme with proposed vote of thanks by Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist-E. Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E, Shri Ajay Gulati, ACTO and Shri Anil Kumar, Technician and others of Extension Division were also present and contributed towards making the training successful.