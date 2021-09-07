One More Succumbs To Covid-19 In U’khand, Daily Cases Dip To 14

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 7, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,139 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 14 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,327 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state dropped to 371 (372 in fact). The state’s toll swelled to 7,389 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State didn’t show any change and remained constant at 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 21. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.97%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.48%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortysix days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.07% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.05%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Nainital followed with 3. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Champawat, 1 each in Chamoli, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.