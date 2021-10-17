Follow Us:

One Dead, 2 Missing, 3 Injured In Accident Near Badrinath National Highway

The HawkSun, 17 Oct 2021 1634483854939
Chamoli (Uttarakhand): One person was killed while two others went missing after they met with an accident near Badrinath National Highway number 7 here on Sunday, Chamoli Police said.
Three people also suffered injuries in the accident. The search operation is underway. Further details are awaited.  —ANI
