NGT Directs Committee Of Centre, UP, U'khand Pollution Control Boards To Submit Joint Report

The National Green Tribunal has asked the joint committee of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh PCB and Uttarakhand State PCB to submit a joint report mentioning the details of groundwater extraction and the compliance of conditions for preventing pollution of rivers in their vicinity.The NGT Bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that it considers it appropriate to require a joint report by a joint committee within two months."It said that the joint committee may also furnish details of groundwater extraction, compliance of conditions for preventing pollution of rivers in the vicinity, the extent of discharge of pollutants and compensation assessed and recovered in the past and also recommend further remedial action, if necessary," Justice Goyal said.Thereafter, the bench listed the matter for further consideration on March 14, 2022.The NGT was hearing a plea seeking execution of order dated March 18, 2021, whereby directions were issued for remedial action against pollution by the polluting industrial activities discharging polluted effluents in River Bhella which meets Kosi river in Rampur, which is a tributary of Ramganga, which in turn is a tributary of river Ganga.The Tribunal had found that pollution of river Bhella in Moradabad was acknowledged.According to the execution application, the State PCB, Central Ground Water Board (CGWA) and other statutory authorities have failed to take necessary steps for enforcement of the order of this Tribunal.Apart from the continuous discharge of effluents, groundwater extraction has been taking place illegally.The reports filed separately by CPCB stated that it, along with Uttarakhand State PCB and UP-PCB carried out monitoring of water quality of the rivers in question and in a few stretches, water quality was found deteriorated as compared to other stretches.Vide letter dated September 9, 2021, the reports of water quality were forwarded to the concerned State PCBs to take remedial measures, CPCB said in its report.UPPCB has filed its separate report dated December 3, 2021, giving the compliance status in conflict with the report of the CPCB with regard to the pollution and extraction of groundwater by the industries.The said report does not mention the details with regard to the extraction of groundwater and compliance with consent conditions meant for preventing pollution of rivers in the vicinity. —ANI