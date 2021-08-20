New nCoV Infections Outnumber Recoveries In U’khand, Two More Deaths Added

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,701 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 33 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,934 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 342 (344 calculated from today’s recoveries and new cases). The state's toll went up to 7,376 as 2 more ‘oft-quoted Backlog deaths’ were added due to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (The official clarification: ‘Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room). Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 20. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State came down to 95.98%, which was way behind the pan-India average of 97.53%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentyeight days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.21% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.94%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun, after lying low for some time, once again reported the maximum number of 10 fresh cases, whereas Chamoli, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 4 each. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Haridwar and Rudraprayag, 2 Pithoragarh, 1 each in Almora, Bageshwar and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal.