New Covid Infections Nosedive To 33 In U’khand; One More Dies

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,307 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 33 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,252 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 711 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 679). The state's toll went up to 7,352 as one more person succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained static at 5,992, the magic figure witnessed over a month ago on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 140. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.88%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.28%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.80% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.10%, UP’s 0.04%, Delhi’s 0.10% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 1.31%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and Pithoragarh followed with 6, 5 and 5 (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 7 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures). That apart, 3 cases were detected in Nainital, 1 each in Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal.