NCRB Chief Ramphal Pawar Meets Senior Officers Of Uttarakhand Police

The Director-General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Ramphal Pawar held a meeting with Ashok Kumar, the Director-General of Uttarakhand Police and other police officers at the Uttrakhand Police Headquarters on Tuesday and discussed works related to CCTNS/ICJS and NAFIS portal.New initiatives of the NCRB were also presented to the police via a presentation. Kumar said that in the present scenario, the role of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) in crime tracking and crime analysis is very important."Its utility has increased tremendously in the identification and arrest of declared criminals, matching of unidentified dead bodies and missing, identification of stolen vehicles," Kumar said."After the introduction of computers in the police department, they were used as typewriters for about 20 years. The CCTNS project extended its usefulness. CCTNS has started helping in data collection as well as crime tracking and crime analysis. As criminals are becoming tech-savvy, so law enforcement agencies will also have to be advanced tech-savvy by increasing their capabilities," he added. Uttarakhand ranks 8th in the entire country in the CCTNS Project Ranking and second in the hill states. 100 per cent stations of the state are connected with the CCTNS project. Along with this, Devbhoomi mobile app has also been made to take 17 services of Citizen Portal to the people of the state.Under Police Modernization, 1,195 Evidence Collection Tools (Tablets) have been distributed to the investigators to bring about qualitative improvement and transparency in their work. Along with this e-Beat book, e-FSL, e-MLC, Online Counter Affidavit modules have been prepared, which will be implemented soon.Additional Director General of Police, CID/PAC, PVK Prasad, Inspector General of Police, P/M, Amit Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law & Order, V Murugesan, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence & Security, Sanjay Ganjyal, Police, Inspector General, Personnel, AP Anshuman, Inspector General of Police, Training, Puran Singh Rawat, Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti, Deputy Director (NCRB), Prashun Gupta, along with other police officers were present at the meeting. —ANI