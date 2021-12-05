Medi-Check-Up Of Officer Trainees & Enforcement Of Covid Appropriate Behavior In Adm Academy

As the 96th Foundation course for officers recruited to the various All India and Central Services of the 2021 batch commences, 485 officer trainees have arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.Considering the paramount importance of completing the foundation course, which is scheduled to conclude on 17 March 2022, primacy is being accorded to ensure health and fitness of the officer trainees. To achieve this, The Medical Center of the Academy has organized a comprehensive Health Check-up of all the Officer Trainees. Specialists from Kailash Super-specialty Hospital, Dehradun have been engaged for this. The aim of this medical check-up of all the Officer Trainees is to assist them in maintaining and improving their health whilst training in Mussoorie.In tandem with regular health and fitness,The Academy is gearing up to deal with the global pandemic by putting in place best practices. Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behavior inside the Academy premises to prevent any disruption of the Foundation Course due to COVID is high priority. To this effect The Medical Center of the Academy has issued a detailed Covid Advisory which include compulsory RT-PCR testing of all the Staff Members & Faculty Members of the Academy, by AIIMS-Rishikesh & State Government Covid Team. This has been completed quite successfully and RT-PCR testing of all Officer Trainees is commencing from today, 5th December 2021, onwards in a staggered manner while ensuring isolation period of 4-5 days for every Officer Trainee on arrival at the Academy.Compulsory wearing of mask and maintenance of social distancing norms is enforced for all Officer Trainees, staff members and faculty members inside the Academy premises. Monitoring daily body temperature of all the Officer Trainees, to detect and isolate any suspected Covid case is also in place. Sanitizer dispensers & Covid IEC material have been stationed at various locations. All the Officer Trainees have been provided with N95 masks. In addition Ultra violate Mask Sterilizers have been stationed in all the hostels. Academy is also ensuring regular sanitization of classrooms, outdoor/sports equipment, Officer's Mess etc.The Medical Center of the Academy is functioning 24x7 for the service of the Officer Trainees with two standby ambulances with basic life support and advanced life support. The Academy also operates a 20 bed Covid Care Center manned by trained medical and paramedical Covid Care Center staff round the clock at its Indira Bhawan Campus.