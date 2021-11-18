Masterchef Competition Held By Sakhiyan Club

The city-based Sakhiyan Club organized a Masterchef Cooking competition for its members at Hotel City Star today. The program started with the welcoming of the President of the club, Seema Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, and Treasurer Nimisha Jain, along with other members.The judges of the Masterchef competition were Vanadan Gupta, Romita Jain, and Anchal Jain. The program commenced with a live sandwich-making competition wherein a total of 6 teams, having six members each prepared lip-smacking dishes. A blindfold tasting challenge was held wherein members wearing a blindfold tasted the ingredients of the food.In this competition, Lalita Aggarwal, Richa Dhingra, Beena Windlass, Karishma Jain, Shikha Jain, and Mangla stood as the winners. The second position was bagged by Uma Vikram, Kanika Aggarwal, Ashi Jain, Meera Mittal, Anjana Wahi, Manju Garg, Mamta Bhatia, Renu Jain, Namrata, Monika Jain, Mohini Mehta, Rachna, and Tanisha Jain.In the cake-making competition, Ashi Jain and Manju Jain were awarded the first position.The Masterchef cooking competition was managed by Anu Jain, Shivani Jain, Rashmi Jain, and Anchal Jain.