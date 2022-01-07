Man Held For Brandishing Knife During Harish Rawat's Program In Uttarakhand's Kashipur

A man was arrested in Kashipur after he allegedly brandished a knife on stage during a Congress party programme being attended by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, informed the police."A case has been registered and a person has been arrested for brandishing a knife on stage during a program of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Kashipur," Dilip Singh Kunwar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar. However, no untoward incident happened and the accused was nabbed by members of Youth Congress present at the event. He was handed over to the police. Probe in the matter is ongoing. More details are awaited, the police said. —ANI