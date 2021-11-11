Let's Work Together To Make U'khand Number One State: Dhami To People

: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday called upon people from all walks of life to work collectively towards making the state "the number one" by its 25th year. "Development of the state has to be a collective journey involving not just the government but every section of its population. Let us take a vow today to work together to make Uttarakhand the country"s number one state when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its existence," Dhami said at a programme in Haldwani to mark the state"s 21st formation day. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand and he feels that this decade belongs to the state. "Our optimism is based on the pace of development in the state over the last five years," he said. The state"s foundation day, November 9, is being celebrated for a week this year as Uttarakhand Mahotsav. Wednesday"s programme in Haldwani was part of the celebration. Reiterating that the BJP government has been fulfilling all the poll promises, Dhami said, "We had promised to fill 24,000 vacancies in government jobs and I am glad to say that in just four months, the process to fill 12,500 of them has already begun." Dhami also spoke about raising the remunerations of Asha and Anganwadi volunteers as he had promised to them. The chief minister said the state government does not want to do any politics in the name of development. "If we were here to do politics, we wouldn"t have named Pant Nagar SIDCUL after former chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari or selected him for Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman, which was launched on the occasion of statehood day on Tuesday," he said. Three-time chief minister of Uttarakhand and a Congress leader, Tiwari, who passed away in 2018, was among the five distinguished people from the state selected for the first edition of Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. Tiwari"s contribution to the development of the state is acknowledged by everyone, Dhami said, adding the former chief minister"s village Baluti in Nainital district will also be named after him. —PTI