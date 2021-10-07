Lecture On Single Use Plastic At ICFRE

Single use plastic is a grave global environmental concern as it is polluting water, soil and air. MoEF&CC has been allocated the week of 4th to 10th October 2021 as Iconic Week under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations for holding paradigmatic and impactful events and keeping in view the clarion call of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to phase out single use of plastics by 2022 "Awareness programmes to avoid the use of single use plastic" is identified as one of the themes.To create awareness to avoid single use plastic ICFRE is organizing campaigns across the country. In the series of events, a lecture on 'Avoiding usage of single use plastics for environmental safety' was delivered by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, ICFRE on 07.10.2021. Shri A.S. Rawat, D.G., ICFRE opened the issue and made a call to make FRI Campus a zero waste campus by 2022.Dr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG, Directorate of Extension, welcomed all the participants. The programme was graced by Shri S.D. Sharma, DDG (Research); Shri R.K. Dogra, DDG (Administration); Shri Anurag Bhardwaj, Director (International Cooperation), ICFRE. All ADGs, Secretary, ICFRE, Scientists, officers and staff were present during the lecture. The programme was conducted and concluded with the Vote of thanks by Dr. Geeta Joshi, ADG, Media & Extension Division, ICFRE.