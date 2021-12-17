Lakhwar Multipurpose Project envisages construction of a 204 m high concrete dam across river Yamuna in Uttarakhand with live storage of 330.66 MCM. The total installed capacity of the project is 300 MW (3X100MW), would provide irrigation benefit to 33,780 ha and 78.83 MCM of drinking and industrial water supply.The project is to be executed by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL).Lakhwar Project was conceptualized way back in 1976. Project was included under the National Project Scheme of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2008. However, it could not move forward forward in the absence of agreement among the basin states and due to court case filed in National Green Tribunal, New Delhi. Hon'ble NGT passed a judgment on 10.01.2019 in this matter directing Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of MoEF&CC to appraise the project afresh in terms of EIA notification 2006.Environmental clearance accorded by EAC, MoEF & CC in its 4th meeting held on 02.12.2020. MoEF & CC vide letter dated 02.02.2021 has issued Environmental clearance to the project.An agreement amongst the Basin States for implementation of Lakhwar MPP has been signed on 28.08.2018 by Hon'ble Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi and Hon'ble Minister (WR, RD & GR).Revised Cost Estimate of the project for an estimated cost of Rs. 5747.17 (Price Level July'2018) has been considered and accepted by Advisory Committee of DoWR, RD & GR, MoJS on Irrigation, Flood Control & Multipurpose Projects in its 141st meeting held on 11.02.2019.Investment Clearance for Lakhwar MPP was accepted by Investment clearance Committee of DoWR, RD & GR in its 16th meeting held on 02.11.2021 for Rs. 5747.17 Cr.Funding of the project has been approved by GoI along with implementation of PMKSY during 2021-26.As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water. Funds for power component shall be borne by Uttarakhand.