Int'l Conf On ‘Advances In Chemistry And Biology Of Carbohydrates’ Inaugurated

In commemoration of 75th year of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), an International Conference on 'Advances in Chemistry and Biology of Carbohydrates' (CARBO XXXV) is being organized in virtual mode during 4th to 5th December 2021 jointly by Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun and Association of Carbohydrate Chemists and Technologists, India (ACCTI). More than 250 participants including scientists from laboratories of FRI, CSIR, IIT, IISER and academic institutions of India, and USA, Germany, UK, The Netherlands, and Portugal are participating in the Conference. The conference was inaugurated today by the Chief Guest Shri, A.S. Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, Dehradun. Addressing the theme of the Conference, he emphasized the role of carbohydrates in various facets of life including food and medicine and their industrial importance. Shri Rawat also stressed upon developing new technologies for value added utilization of weeds, so as to protect the forest and generate sorce of livelihodd for the people. Narrating about the challenges being identified in the field, he further called upon the scientists and technologists not only to develop innovative tools and techniques for advancement of carbohydrates but also to foster cross-disciplinary scientific interactions and collaborations to create infinite opportunities for serendipitous ideas and gain inspiration for innovations for welfare of the society and economic development of the nation. He also appreciated the collective efforts of Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and ACCTI for organizing the Conference in the interest of scientists, technologists and industrialists. Prof. K.P.R. Kartha, Adviser of the ACCTI mentioned about the activities of ACCTI. The inaugural session started with the welcome address of Dr.Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI and organizing secretary of the Conference and gave an account of technical sessions. Dr. P.L. Soni, Chief Editor, 'Trends in Carbohydrate Research (TCR)' and Chief Advisor, ACCTI briefed about the Journey of the journal TCR. On this occasion, the 'Abstract Book' of the Conference was also released by the Chief Guest. The session was ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Y.C. Tripathi, Head, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI. The anchor of the programme was Ms. Rishika Gularia, research scholar, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, FRI.The first day of the event witnessed two technical sessions wherein 10 invited lectures and 4 short lectures were delivered by the esteemed speakers from India, USA, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal. Technical session I was chaired by Prof. K.P.R. Kartha and Dr. V.K. Varshney was began with the talk by Dr. Vineet Kumar who presented an overview of the carbohydrate research conducted at FRI, Dehradun. Prof. Xi Chen from the University of California-Davis, USA discussed the chemoenzymatic synthesis and applications of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates. Prof. Balaram Mukhopadhyay, IISER, Kolkata, in his talk on 'Carbohydrates: The Sweet World' discussed total synthesis of oligosaccharides of bacterial origin. Dr. Sagarika Biswas, CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi discussed identification and validation of different glycoproteins for treatment of Arthritis. An account of synthesis and therapeutic potential of carbohydrate based molecules was given by Prof. Anup Kumar Misra, Bose Institute, Kolkatta. Polysacchride's role in bridging gut and brain functions was discussed by Dr. Harish Parshanth, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysore. Technical session 2 chaired by Dr. Vineet Kumar and Dr. Amit Bhatt was started with the lecture of Prof. Dr. Peter H. Seeberger, from Max-Planck Institute for Colloids and Interfaces, Germany and Editor in Chief, Beilstein Journal of Organic Chemistry wherein he elaborated the structure and function of synthetic polysaccharides and glycopeptides. Prof. M. Carmen Galan, University of Bristol, UK and Editor-in Chief, Carbohydrate Research spoke on Novel glycan-based fluorescent nanoprobes for biological applications. Dr. Debrata Baishya from Guwahati University, Guwahati told about the efficient utilization of Bacillus licehniformis from hot-spring for cellulase production and generation of bioethanol from algal waste. Dr. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, VIT University, Vellore, discussed the prospects of nature-inspired sugar-based ionic molecules for sustainable future. Prof. Roland J. Pieters, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands talked about the use of multivalent carbohydrates against pathogenic targets. Prof. Manuel A. Coimbra, University of Aveiro, Portugal and Editor-in Chief, Carbohydrate Polymers showed the potential of food industry byproducts as a source of polysaccharides for sustainable and added value applications. An account of properties, and evaluation of Indian flax fibre for application in textile was given by Dr. Kartick K. Samanta from ICAR-NINFET Kolkata. The session ended with the presentation on 'Putting cellulose from bacteria and plants to work' given by Prof. Richard A. Gross, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, USA.