Int'l Conf On ‘Advances In Chemistry And Biology Of Carbohydrates’

In commemoration of 75th year of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), an International Conference on 'Advances in Chemistry and Biology of Carbohydrates' (CARBO XXXV) will be organized in virtual mode during 4th to 5th December 2021 jointly by Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and Association of Carbohydrate Chemists and Technologists (India). The conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest Shri, A.S. Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, Dehradun on 4th December, 2021. Since last few decades, the biomolecules carbohydrates have been emerged as a key component in various facets of scientific and technological researches. In view of their diverse applications in food, nutrition, pharmaceuticals, oil well drilling, cosmetics, etc., a lot of research attention has been focused on scientific and technological advancements in this area. With this milieu, this International Conference is intended to bring together the galaxy of scientists, technologists and industrialists to share their knowledge and experience of the field concerned. It is mentioned in this connection that more than 250 participants including scientists from laboratories of FRI, CSIR, IIT, ISER and academic institutions of India, and USA, Germany, UK, The Netherlands, and Portugal will participate in the conference. The theme of the conference is 'Advances in Chemistry and Biology of Carbohydrates'. A total of 120 research papers will be presented under 5 technical sessions covering 8 technical themes namely Structural Diversity in Carbohydrates, Synthesis and Applications of Carbohydrates, Carbohydrate-based Therapeutics, Food and Nutraceuticals, Plant and Microbial Polysaccharides, Emerging Trends in Glycobiology/Glycoconjugates/ Glycotechnology, Industrial Polysaccharides & Applications, Nanotechnology in Carbohydrates, and Application of Carbohydrates in Bio-refinery, Bio-energy, Oil Well Drilling, Paper Technology, Cosmetics, etc.