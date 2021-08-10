Inmates Of Drug Rehab Sexually Assaulted In Doon; Director, Manager Arrested

nmates of a private de-addiction centre here were allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by its manager and subjected to inhuman treatment when they resisted.The director and the manager of the facility were arrested in connection with the case, police said.The matter came to light when four women inmates of the drug rehab locked the director, Vibha Singh, in her chamber and recounted their ordeal to the police on Friday, an official said.Vidyadutt Raturi, the manager of the rehab, allegedly raped the inmates for months after drugging them in collusion with the director. Inmates who objected used to be beaten up with sticks or made to sit on sharp edged stools or broken bricks for hours as a punishment, the official said. An FIR was lodged at the Clement Town police station in connection with the case and Singh was arrested.Raturi was arrested from a hotel on Rishikesh road on Monday, Clement Town police station SHO D S Rautela said.Raturi was on the run for the last few days and a search was on to nab him. He will now be produced in a local court, the official said.Three women inmates have complained of sexual assault while one has charged the manager with rape.Both Singh and Raturi had worked at other de-addiction centres in the past."We are looking into their antecedents to see if they have a criminal record," he said. —PTI