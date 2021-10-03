Indo-Nepal Joint Training Exercise In Uttarakhand Culminates

The 15th Edition of the Indo-Nepal joint training exercise culminated on Saturday at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand after 14 days of rigorous training, said the Ministry of Defence.As per an official release, the Joint Exercise 'Surya Kiran XV', which began on September 20, was focused on Counter-Terrorism and Disaster Relief operations.The exercise also provided an opportunity to troops of both Armies to foster everlasting professional and social bonding, said the Ministry.After intense military training, the joint exercise concluded with both Armies exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the terrorist groups during the Validation Exercise, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.The closing ceremony showcased the immense talent with the unique traditional touch of both Nations.The senior officials expressed their satisfaction and appreciation towards the professional conduct of the exercise.The bonhomie, esprit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in the future strengthening the bonds between the Armed Forces of both countries. —ANI