Indian Institute Of Technology, Roorkee Celebrates Teachers’ Day

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Celebrates Teachers' day5th September, Roorkee: IIT Roorkee celebrated Teachers' Day on 5th September at Senate Hall. The program started with a tribute to the late Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Director of IIT Roorkee Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Deputy Director Prof. M. Parida, Dean of Faculty Affairs Prof. M R Maurya, other Deans, Associate Deans and Heads of the Department were present on this occasion.On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the following faculty members were given "Outstanding Teacher Awards" for their outstanding performance in teaching.Under (UG) Category:"Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering"Prof. Indrajit Ghosh, Department of Civil Engineering"Prof. E. Rajasekar, Department of Architecture & PlanningUnder (PG) Category:"Prof. Yogesh Vijay Hote, Department of Electrical Engineering."Prof. M Shankar, Department of ChemistryRamkumar Prize for Outstanding Teaching & Research (2020):"Prof. Rajat Agarwal, Department of Management StudiesOutstanding Teacher award carries a Citation, a memento and a cash prize of ?1.0 lakh was given to the awardees.Expressing his happiness on this Teachers' Day, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said "On this day we bow our heads to the teaching profession and to the teachers who choose this as their life long mission. A good teacher inspires the student both inside as well as outside the classroom. Today's function showed there are several different ways in which one can become an outstanding teacher."Expressing his thoughts on the occasion of Teacher's Day, Prof. M. R. Maurya, Dean of Faculty affair, IIT Roorkee said "I would like to congratulate the winners and teachers who are giving their best efforts to the students with their experiences. I am also grateful to all these awardees who came forward and shared their views and made this event a great success.