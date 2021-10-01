India Never Resorts To Any Invasion But Capable To Give Befitting Reply If Provoked: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and never resorted to any invasion or encroachment but it will not tolerate if someone tried to encroach an inch of Indian territory as then Indian defence forces know how to give a befitting reply.Singh was speaking on the occasion of unveiling a statue of prominent freedom fighter Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali at his ancestral Peethsain village in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand."India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and we have propagated this message around the world. We have not invaded or encroached land of any other country but if someone tries to encroach an inch of India's territory then our armed forces know how to give a befitting reply," he said.Speaking at the occasion, Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years, the government has worked in 'mission mode'.He added that in Galwan valley clash, brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment saved every inch of Indian land and safeguarded the honour of their Motherland. The bravery and valour showed by the Indian Army in Galwan was an example of the patience of the Indian armed forces."To strengthen armed forces and provide better connectivity in border areas, the Border Road Organizations has taken up the task to develop more than 1000 km of road network in Uttrakhand that includes 800 km of road network along Line of Actual Control (LAC) or to other international borders," said Singh."Road development will bring prosperity and boost the economy of the state. Mana, the last village of India will soon have road connectivity. The construction work is in the last phase to connect the last village with other major cities in the state," he added.Singh further said that the road passing through Lipulekh pass that connects India to Tibet, Nepal and China has been constructed."The road will provide smooth passage to pilgrims to Mansarovar yatra. And also it will bring prosperity to the area. The passage will also bring Nepal close to India. Nepal is not just a neighbour but a part of the family," he added.India has rejected the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China's territory illegally and crossed the line.Responding sharply to the assertion, India in a statement said its position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. "It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. —ANI