Incessant Rains, Waterlogging Wreak Havoc In Dehradun

Incessant rains on Tuesday night caused extensive waterlogging in Dehradun, prompting the administration to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).Due to heavy rains in many places in the city, drain water started entering the houses and buildings.As per the earlier guidelines, the SDRF was on alert mode and teams remained overnight on the spot. The SDRF team rescued 10-12 people trapped in the State Health Authority building located in the IT Park due to heavy waterlogging in the area. The SDRF team also shifted people living in huts built on both sides of the river under the Bindal bridge to safer places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days from August 24 to August 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. —ANI