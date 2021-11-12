IITR Organizes The 1st L R Kadiyali Memorial Lecture On Road Safety Management

Distinguished Prof. P. K. Sikdar emphasized on how Road safety management is the first and fundamental pillar of the global plan for improving road safety performance by systematic and planned approachRoorkee, 12th November 2021: Centre for Transportation Systems of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee organized the 1st Dr. L.R. Kadiyali Memorial Lecture on 12th November 2021. Distinguished Prof. P.K. Sikdar, Advisor, International Road Federation (India Chapter); President, ICT Pvt Ltd.; Former Director, Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), New Delhi, delivered the lecture on ‘Road Safety Management – A National Priority.’The Lecture was attended by Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee; Prof Durga Toshniwal, Head - Centre for Transportation Systems (CTRANS); Prof B R Gurjar; Prof S N Rangnekar; Prof U K Roy; Prof S Sadhukhan, and other faculty members along with M.Tech and PhD students of IIT Roorkee and various personalities from academia.The lecture included topics related to how India is having the dubious distinction in the world with the highest road fatalities in a year, which is nearly 11% of all road deaths in the world, Road safety management is the first and fundamental pillar of the global plan for improving road safety performance by systematic and planned approach, and the UN General Assembly has approved the Second Decade of Action to reduce the global road fatalities and serious injuries by 50% by 2030, aligning the target with sustainable development goals.Speaking during the lecture, Prof. P. K. Sikdar said, “Those countries, which have been able to show positive results in road safety outcomes, have managed it by a structured and multi-sectoral action plan implemented under strict guidelines and a highly coordinated format. No independent and isolated action has ever produced sustainable results in road safety improvement.”“Globally proven and accepted ‘safe system approach’ can provide a comprehensive and logical action for deriving maximum benefit. Of course, to have such a framework implemented in a coordinated way, the institutional management role must be derived from the management capacity by focusing actions on multiple fronts as well as on targeted results”, added Prof. Sikdar.Speaking about India’s efforts to address this issue, Prof. Sikdar who is also an expert for research and R&D management for Road and Road Transport Sector including highway planning and management for more than four decades, said, “A road safety management framework has already been developed, which identifies effective ways and elements of management that are crucial for improving road safety performance in a country or region. Thus, safety is produced just like any other goods and services and a management system is required at three levels: the institutional management responsible to plan and design interventions, which in turn produce the desired results.”Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, expressed his gratitude towards Prof. P.K. Sikdar.“The ideas shared by Prof. Sikdar not only resonate with the belief behind Dr. L. R. Kadiyali Memorial Lecture Series but also give a concept for the future programs for Road Safety Management in India. It is time for the country to seriously focus on the adoption of advanced technologies and multidimensional approaches to mitigate road accidents, he added.About Dr. L. R. Kadiyali Memorial Lecture SeriesThe memorial lecture series is named after Dr. L.R. Kadiyali, a very well-known personality in the field of Transportation. He earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering in India and has accumulated more than forty years of experience in Highway Engineering, including approximately 30 years in the service of the India Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, where he dealt with the planning, improvement and maintenance of the country’s National Highway system.About IIT Roorkee Centre for Transportation Systems (CTRANS)Centre for Transportation Systems or CTRANS is a Centre of Excellence of IIT Roorkee in the area of Transportation Systems. The Centre aims to evolve a holistic approach for study of transport systems. The aim of CTRANS is also to promote multidisciplinary research and education for manpower development in transportation systems encompassing all modes of transport such as Road Transport, Rail Transport, Inland Water Transport, Air Transportation, Pipeline Transport.